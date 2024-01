ASTANA. KAZINFORM Gennady Golovkin's brother is training Kazakhstani boxer Ruslan Madiyev (9-0, 4КО) for his next fight, Kazinform has learned from "Kazakhstan Profi Box" Facebook page.

Kazakhstani lightweight is scheduled to hold an 8 round fight against John Delperdan (10-3, 9КО) in Carson, California. The fight will be broadcasted live on HBO.