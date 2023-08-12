Maxim Skazobtsov captures 1st gold for Kazakhstan at 2nd CIS Games

BREST. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani swimmer Maxim Skazobtsov clinched the first gold medal for the country at the 2nd CIS Games in Belarus, Kazinform cites BelTA.

The Kazakhstani was the first to cross the finish line in the 100m butterfly stroke event clocking the distance in 53,61. Skazobtsov surpassed Belarusian Kirill Kholkin who covered the distance in 55,66 settling for silver. Bronze went to Russian Maxim Pronin.

After the event, Skazobtsov was excited and proud at the same time, because, in his words, he improved his own result and the Kazakh national anthem was played at the 2nd CIS Games for the first time this year.

Skazobtsov’s gold medal allowed Kazakhstan to climb to the 5th place in the overall medal tally. The Kazakh national team hauled bronze in the long jump, shooting and freestyle wrestling at the 2nd CIS Games.