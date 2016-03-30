EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:45, 30 March 2016 | GMT +6

    May 1 Kazakhstan starts implementing agr’t with EU

    None
    None
    BRUSSELS - ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Beginning from May 1 Kazakhstan will start application of the economic part of the agreement with EU on extended partnership and cooperation, said President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev at a briefing in Brussels after the meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that Kazakhstan is cooperating with the European Union for over 23 years.
    According to his words, today Kazakhstan is the only post-Soviet country which has concluded an agreement with EU on enhanced partnership and cooperation. This document was signed in the past year.
    As informed the press service of Akorda, the meeting has discussed ways of strengthening political, trade and economic relations between Kazakhstan and the European Union. The parties have also considered the international agenda including key issues of regional cooperation in the Central Asian region.

    Tags:
    Economy EU Akorda presidential residence President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!