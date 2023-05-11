May 11. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 11th of May.

NAMES

(1904-1985) is the scientist, archeologist, founder of the Kazakhstani school of archeology, prominent scholar in ethnography, oriental studies, history, literary studies, art history, full member of the All-Union Geographic Society, academician of the Science Academy of the Kazakh SSR.

Born in Bayanauyl region is a graduate of the Leningrad Oriental Studies Institute. He discovered the unique archeological monuments dated back to the Bronze and Early Iron Ages such as Begazy, Sanguyr, Belasar, etc.

(1953) is a member of the Council of Senators at the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty is a graduate of the Karaganda Higher School of the USSR Interior Ministry.

Has been appointed to the post in September 2019.

(1964) is the head of the criminal policy and criminology problems research centre of the Law Enforcement Authorities Academy of the Kazakh General Prosecutor’s Office.

Born in North Kazakhstan is a graduate of the Sverdlovsk Law Institute.

Has been serving since 2021.

(1964) is the deputy Governor of Pavlodar region.

Born in Pavlodar region is a graduate of the Tselinograd Agriculture Institute, the Kazakh Law and Humanities University.

Has been serving since January 2023.