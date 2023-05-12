EN
Trends:
    May 12. Today's Birthdays

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 12th of May.


    Mukhamedzhan Tynyshpayev (1879-1938) – social and political activist, member of Alash movement, first Kazakh railman, historian.


    Anuar Alimzhanov (1930-1993) – writer, journalist, well-known publicist, public figure.


    Kuanysh Sultanov (1945)- member of the Council of Senators, well-known political figure.


    Akmaral Arystanbekova (1948) – first female ambassador of Kazakhstan, first permanent representative of Kazakhstan to the UN.


    Kairbek Suleimenov (1949) – prominent statesman and political figure of Kazakhstan.


    Eldar Zhumagaziyev (1973) – Secretary of AMANAT Party.


    Kazakhstan Birthdays Kazinform's Timeline
