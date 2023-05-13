May 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 13th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 13.

1930– Karlag (Karaganda Corrective Labor Camp, one of the largest labour camps of GULAG) with a total area of 110,000 hectares is established as per the resolution of the USSR Council of People's Commissars. About 1 million people are held there from 1931 to 1960.

1992– Kazakstan, Finland exchange notes on establishment of diplomatic relations.

2002– Kazakhstan becomes 40th member of the Nuclear Suppliers Group.

2011- Kazakhstani artist Nurlan Abishev wins gold and silver medals at the Spring in Full Color contest of artists in New York.

2013– Kazakhstan’s new 5000 tenge banknote is recognized by the International Bank Note Society as the Best Banknote of 2012.

2014– The opening ceremony of the Days of Culture of Kazakhstan is held in Jakarta.

2016– Judo Academy opens in Almaty

2021– Kazakhstan, France sign a joint roadmap on investment and economic cooperation until 2030.

2021- Budapest, Hungary, hosts a presentation of an art-album ‘Reading Abai’. The album includes the paintings by the best artists of the Turkic world based on Abai’s works.