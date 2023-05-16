May 16. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 16th of May.

NAMES

Kazakh poetOrazaqyn ASKAR was born in 1935 in China and passed away in 2019. He was a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. He moved to his historic motherland back in 1955 and joined the Writers Union in Almaty. Askar published two books containing 20,000 lines of the Kazakh folk expressions. For this work, he was recognized to be the best in the contest jointly organized by the Ministry of Culture, the Academy of Sciences, and the Institute of Literature.

Kazakhstani statesman Vladimir BOZHKOwas bornin 1949 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnical Institute. Throughout his career Vladimir Bozhko served as the Minister of Emergency Situations and the Deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He also was the Deputy Chairman of the Majilis between 2016 and 2021.

Kazakhstani stage and film director, eminent worker of arts of the Republic of KazakhstanIgor GONOPOLSKY was born in 1949 in Kyzylorda. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University and the Leningrad State Institute of Theater, Music and Cinematography. He directed such documentary films as «Pervaya Stantsiya» («First Station»), «Stolitsy Velikoy Stepi» («The Capitals of the Great Steppe»), «Istoriya Budushchego» («The History of the Future»), etc.

Kazakhstani statesman and diplomat Konstantin ZHIGALOV was born in1959 in Semipalatinsk. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University and the Abai Kazakh Pedagogical Institute. Throughout his diplomatic career Zhigalov served as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Poland, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Canada, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, the Kingdom of Spain and the Principality of Andorra, and the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan at the World Tourism Organization.

Prosecutor of Pavlodar regionKairat ABDYKHANOVwas bornin1972 in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Abai Almaty State University. He took up his recent post in February 2018.

Deputy Prosecutor of Almaty region Sayan BAKIROV was born in 1976 in Almaty region. He graduated from the Abai Almaty State University. He was appointed to his recent post in July 2022.