EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:00, 18 May 2023 | GMT +6

    May 18. Today's Birthdays

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 18th of May.

    NAMES

    Olzhas Suleimenov (1936) is a poet, Turcologist, screenwriter, and Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to UNESCO.

    Born in Almaty is a graduate of the Kazakh State University, Higher literature courses at the Gorky Literature Institute.

    Kalmukhanbet Kassymov (1957) is a merited worker of the Interior Ministry of Kazakhstan, General Colonel of Police.

    Born in Almaty region is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

    Metropolitan Alexander of Astana and Kazakhstan (Alexander Mogilev) was born in 1957 in Kirov, Russia.

    He is a graduate of the Leningrad Seminary, I degree, Moscow Spiritual Academy, Saint Petersburg Law University, and also studied at Leningrad Spiritual Academy.

    Batyrkhan Shukenov (1962-2015) is a Kazakhstani and Russian pop singer, and composer.

    Born in Kyzylorda. He studied at the Leningrad Culture Institute but in a couple of years entered the Almaty Conservatoire named after Kurmangazy.

    Batyrkhan died of a heart attack. He was buried in Almaty.

    Nurbek Sayasat (1981) is the Science and Higher Education Minister of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Semipalatinsk is a graduate of the Marshalltown Community College, Gumilyov Eurasian National University, and holds a Master’s Degree Program at La Sapienza University.

    Has been acting since June 2022.


    Tags:
    Birthdays Kazinform's Timeline
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!