May 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events
EVENTS
2012 – A stele, devoted to the 20th anniversary of the first Friendship Centre in Kazakhstan, unveils in Ust Kamenogorsk.
2012 – A new historical and ethnographic centre unveils in Turkestan to showcase works of the local craftsmen, musical instruments of ancient people.
2014 – Serik Aprymov’s Bauyr feature film is awarded at the 45th International Film Festival in Nashville, U.S.
2015 – The first association of fellow-countrymen of Kazakhstanis permanently residing in the UAE gathers in Dubai.
2018 – Kazakhstani students sweep four gold, one silver and two bronze medals at the World Schools Individual Chess Championships in Durres.
2018 – The first Week of Kazakhstani Cinema takes place in Masqat to feature films under the Contemporary Kazakhstan's culture in global world project within the Rukhani Janghyru program.
2019 – UNESCO makes a decision to declare 2020 the Year of Tonykok monument.