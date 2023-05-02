EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    07:00, 02 May 2023 | GMT +6

    May 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 2nd of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 2.

    EVENTS

    2012 – A stele, devoted to the 20th anniversary of the first Friendship Centre in Kazakhstan, unveils in Ust Kamenogorsk.

    2012 – A new historical and ethnographic centre unveils in Turkestan to showcase works of the local craftsmen, musical instruments of ancient people.

    2014 – Serik Aprymov’s Bauyr feature film is awarded at the 45th International Film Festival in Nashville, U.S.

    2015 – The first association of fellow-countrymen of Kazakhstanis permanently residing in the UAE gathers in Dubai.

    2018 – Kazakhstani students sweep four gold, one silver and two bronze medals at the World Schools Individual Chess Championships in Durres.

    2018 – The first Week of Kazakhstani Cinema takes place in Masqat to feature films under the Contemporary Kazakhstan's culture in global world project within the Rukhani Janghyru program.

    2019 – UNESCO makes a decision to declare 2020 the Year of Tonykok monument.


    History of Kazakhstan
