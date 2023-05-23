May 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 23rd of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 23.

EVENTS

1992 – Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, and the U.S. sign the Lisbon Protocol to the 1991 Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty in Lisbon.

1996 – The Gumilyev Eurasian University is established.

1996 – The concept of forming the state identity of Kazakhstan is approved.

2012 – Presidential Palace Akorda hosts the signing of the New Synergy economic program between Kazakhstan and Turkiye as part of the meting of then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

2016 – Kazakhstan’s first multimedia business news channel Atameken Business Channel is launched.

2017 - Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin receives the Jersey Joe Walcott Award at the 34th annual IBF Convention in St. Petersburg, Florida, United States.