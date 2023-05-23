EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:00, 23 May 2023 | GMT +6

    May 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 23rd of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 23.

    EVENTS

    1992 – Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, and the U.S. sign the Lisbon Protocol to the 1991 Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty in Lisbon.

    1996 – The Gumilyev Eurasian University is established.

    1996 – The concept of forming the state identity of Kazakhstan is approved.

    2012 – Presidential Palace Akorda hosts the signing of the New Synergy economic program between Kazakhstan and Turkiye as part of the meting of then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

    2016 – Kazakhstan’s first multimedia business news channel Atameken Business Channel is launched.

    2017 - Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin receives the Jersey Joe Walcott Award at the 34th annual IBF Convention in St. Petersburg, Florida, United States.


    Tags:
    Events Kazinform's Timeline
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!