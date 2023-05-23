May 23. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 23rd of May.

Kazakhstani archeologist, one of the founders of Kazakhstan's archeological school who discovered the Golden Man, corresponding member of the German Archeological Institute(1924-2003) was born in Pavlodar region. He graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University. He helmed the Zhetysu, North Kazakhstan, and South Kazakhstan archeological expeditions and several archeological departments at several universities. Akishev collected scientific information related to historical monuments of Saryarka, discovered the Golden Man at the Yessik burial mound (5-4 c. B.C.), Besshatyr burial mounds (1957-1961), and Otyrar monuments of global significance.

Kazakhstani statesman, public figure, researcher, diplomat, Doctor of Science in Philology, and professorwas born in 1941 in Almaty region. He graduated from the Alma-Ata Pedagogic Institute of Foreign Languages. He dedicated many years to working in the educational sphere of Kazakhstan. In 1999, he was appointed the First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Later he worked at the Kazakh embassies in the UK, Norway and Sweden. He also was the founder and the first rector of the Kazakh-British Technical University.

First Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1967 in East Kazakhstan region. He graduated from the Kazakh Agricultural Institute, the Karaganda Higher School of the National Security Committee, and the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Service under the President of the Russian Federation. He took up his recent post in May 2022. Prior to that he served as the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Deputy Chairman of the Public Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1972 in Ust-Kamenogorsk. He graduated from the East Kazakhstan State University. He was designated to his recent post in April 2022.