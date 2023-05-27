May 27. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 27th of May, Kazinform reports.

NAMES



Kazakhstani statesman, public figure, writer and scientistwas born in 1937 in Zhambyl region. He is a graduate of the Kazakh State University. Throughout his career, he served as the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Adviser to the President of Kazakhstan and Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Iran. He also was as the rector of the Diplomatic Academy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, rector of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, and director of the Presidential Cultural Center. Since 2012, he has been working as the director of the Research Center for Korkyt’s heritage at the Kazakh National University of Arts.

Doctor of Science (Law), professor of the Narkhoz Universitywas born in 1956 in Almaty city. He graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University. Throughout his professional career, Malinovsky was the judge of the Constitutional Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan, vice rector of the Judicial Academy and held many notable posts. He joined the Constitutional Council in August 2007 and remained its member up until 2022. He took up his recent post in 2023.