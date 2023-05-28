May 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 28th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 28.

1869 – A military fortification ‘Ak-tobe’ is established. During the Soviet period, it is renamed into Aktyubinsk. In March 1999 its historical name – Aktobe – is restored. Nowadays Aktobe is a large regional center in the west of Kazakhstan with population of almost 500,000.

1993- The Ordabasy National Historical Cultural and Nature Reserve is established in South Kazakhstan region to eternize the memory of Tole Bi, Kazybek Bi, and Aiteke bi, their role in uniting the Kazakh people, preserving statehood, and to attach importance to the historical events in the area.

1998 – Then-President of Kazakhstan and CEO of LG Electronics Corporation John Koo officially unveil the LG Electronics Almaty Kazakhstan Factory.

2005 - Kazakh filmmaker Adil Medetbayev with the help of Amanat studio films 40-minute ‘Rakhimzhan Qoshqarbaev documentary. Storming the Reichstag’ documentary.

2009 - The Memorial to Kazakh soldier Sherniyaz Ayaganov, who was killed during World War II, is unveiled in the Romanian village of Bratulest.

2012- The groundbreaking ceremony of the Monument of Gratitude to the Kazakh People «Qazaq Khalkyna Myn Alghys» («A Thousand Thanks to the Kazakh People») takes place at the foot of Mount Bastobe.

2018 - Kazakhstan's Duissebai Smaiyl clinches gold in the U87 kg weight category at the Asian Taekwondo Championships held in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

2019 – Astana hosts the first UN symposium on technology partnerships for peacekeeping themed «Predict, Protect, Prevent».

2021 – The first book of Quran in the ancient Turkic language is showcased in Turkistan. The unique edition is released by the International Turkic Academy.