May 29 Kazakhstan celebrates Olympic Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - May 29 a central park of Astana "Stolichniy" will hold a celebration of the Olympic Day, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the National Olympic Committee.

The event starts at 12.00 pm.

The program includes sports and entertainment events for children and young people, a variety of contests and competitions.

The event is initiated by the International Olympic Committee. This event is an excellent opportunity to attract young people to a healthy lifestyle and promotion of the Olympic Movement.

It is worth noting that the celebrations will be held in all regional centers of the country.

The event is organized by the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ministry of Culture and Sport and Astana city administration.

The Olympic Day is also supported by a group of companies JSC "Samruk-Kazyna" and JSC "NC "Astana EXPO-2017".