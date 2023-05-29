May 29. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 29th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 29.

EVENTS

1891– The military fortification Ak-Tobe situated on top of two hills officially becomes a city and renamed into Aktubinsk.

1996 – Then-President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev meets with former Prime Minister of Singapore Goh Chok Tong and Senior Minister Lee Kuan Yew to hold negotiations as part of his visit to SIngapore. The sides sign an agreement on air service between the two countries.

2007– The SCO member states ink the Law on mutual assistance.

2012 – Kazakhstan proposes to feature aitys and the art of making a yurt and its decorations in the list of the UNESCO cultural heritage.

2014 – The Treaty on the establishment of the Eurasian Economic Union is signed at the Independence Palace in Astana. It heralds the start of a new stage of the development of integration in Eurasia.

2017 – Kazakhstan's Astana Polo Club and Almaty Polo Club win at the Munich Polo Cup 2017 and Munchin Gold Cup 2017, respectively.

2017 – A presentation of the book by Manitoba University Prof. Frank Albo «Astana: Architecture, Myth and Destiny» takes place in Canada. The book officially becomes a bestseller in Canada.

201 7– The Kazakh scientific expedition ‘Balalar izimrn’ (In the footsteps of ancestors) arrives in Azerbaijan to explore migration of the Kazakhs and Turks worldwide and familiarize with the descendants of ancient Turks and Kipchaks.

2018 – An exhibition putting archeological artifacts of the Saka epoch on display is organized at the Gumilyov Eurasian National University.

2021 – ‘Shynyrau’ animated film produced by Balapan TV Channel wins the Best Soundtrack nomination at the International Animated Films Festival Bahia in Brazil.