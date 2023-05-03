EN
Trends:
    07:00, 03 May 2023 | GMT +6

    May 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 3rd of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 3.

    EVENTS

    1997 – Kazakhstan abolishes Zhezkazgan, Kokshetau and Semipalatinsk regions. Borders of other regions are changed. Zhezkazgan region becomes a part of Karaganda region. Kokshetau region joins North Kazakhstan region, Semipalatinsk region becomes a part of East Kazakhstan region.

    2002 - Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia – Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin - sign a protocol of agreement between the two countries on delimination of the deep seabed of the northern part of the Caspian Sea.

    2012- The first-ever in the CIS Jamal Oriental Arts Gallery is opened in Almaty. The Gallery exhibits rare artifacts, such as ancient books, musical instruments and household items of the Kazakhs and peoples of East, Central Asia beginning from the 18th century

    2013– Astana joins the EU's Covenant of Mayor Initiative which calls the global community to rational use of energy resources. The Covenant of Mayor aims to reduce energy supply and greenhouse emissions.

    2014 – The first Kazakhstani Earth remote sensing satellite launched from Kuru cosmodrome releases the first test images from the space

    2016– The first two chapters of The Nomads trilogy by Kazakh writer Ilyas Yessenberlin are translated into the Czech language.

    2017 - A group of fans buys a star in the Andromeda Galaxy and names it after Dimash Kudaibergen as part of the Name A Star Live project. The star is also included in the Space Service INC (SSI) list which will be kept eternally in SSI archive.

    2018– The International Boxing Federation presents a champion’s ring to Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin at a press conference after his three successful title defenses

    2019- Pavlodar Special Economic Zone becomes the official representative of the World Free Zones Organization in Central Asia.

    2022– The National Bank of Kazakhstan issues SEMEI IADROLYQ POLIGONYNYŃ JABYLǴANYNA 30 JYL collectors' coins (30 years of Closure of Semey Nuclear Testing Site)

    2022– Kapshagay town is officially renamed as the Konayev city.


    History of Kazakhstan Kazinform's Timeline
