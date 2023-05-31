May 31. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 31st of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 31.

EVENTS

1925– Kyzylorda hosts the first Congress of Trade Unions of Kazakhstan.

2001– The Treaty on the establishment of the Eurasian Economic Union enters into force.

2002–President Nursultan Nazarbayev unveils the stele to the victims of the political repressions in the village of Zhanazhol.

2005– The Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President is founded by merger of the Public Service Academy under the Kazakh President, Court Academy under the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan and transferring the functions of the Diplomatic Academy of the Gumilyev Eurasian National University.

2007– The ALZHIR Political Representations Victims Memorial Museum Complex is inaugurated in the village of Akmol, Tselinograd district, Akmola region.

2011 – Istanbul welcomes the photo exhibition about Kazakhstan marking 20 years of independence and the Kazakh-Turkish relations.

2011 – The history museum is unveiled in the building of the former Karlag Office in the village of Dolinka on the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Political Repressions.

2015 – Astana hosts the premiere of the historical drama ‘Amanat» dedicated to the life of well-known Kazakhstani historian Ermukhan Bekmakhanov.

2016– Kazakhstani musician Yerzhan Kulibayev receives the excellence award in the String Instruments nomination at the first Manhattan Music international contest in New York.

2017– Kazakhstan accesses the Education Committee of the OECD.

2017– The largest electronic database of the victims of political repressions is launched in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2018– The commemorative plaques to Iranian and Czech victims of repressions are unveiled at the Spassk Memorial Complex in Karaganda region.

2018– The International Green Technologies and Investment Projects Center is established in Kazakhstan.

2019 – A monument to great Abai is unveiled in Karkaralinsk town.

2022 – A monument to the victims of the 1930s famine is installed in the territory of the Karaganda ethno park named after the 10th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence.