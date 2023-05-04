May 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
EVENTS
1939 – At the initiative of the seven composers, namely, Yevgeny Brusilovsky, Akhmet Zhubanov, Mukan Tulebayev, Vasily Velikanov, Latif Khamedi, Boris Yerzakovich, Sergei Shabelsky the Union of Composers of Kazakhstan is founded.
2012 – The solemn opening ceremony of the Embassy of Estonia takes place in Astana city.
2014 – The film about the First Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan, General Sagadat Nurmagambetov, is made with the support of the Fund of the First President of Kazakhstan.
2015 – A memorial plaque in honor of Rakhymzhan Koshkarbayev unveils in Almaty.
2017 – The 65-day scientific expedition «In the footsteps of the ancestors» starts.
2018 – The intern of the Marat Osspanov West Kazakhstan Medical University Gulnaz Adilova wins a scholarship from the World Organization of Family Doctors.
2022 –Three new regions are built in Kazakhstan. An administrative centre was relocated from Taldykorgan to Konayev city.