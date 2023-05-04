EN
    07:00, 04 May 2023 | GMT +6

    May 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 4th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 4.

    EVENTS

    1939 – At the initiative of the seven composers, namely, Yevgeny Brusilovsky, Akhmet Zhubanov, Mukan Tulebayev, Vasily Velikanov, Latif Khamedi, Boris Yerzakovich, Sergei Shabelsky the Union of Composers of Kazakhstan is founded.

    2012 – The solemn opening ceremony of the Embassy of Estonia takes place in Astana city.

    2014 – The film about the First Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan, General Sagadat Nurmagambetov, is made with the support of the Fund of the First President of Kazakhstan.

    2015 – A memorial plaque in honor of Rakhymzhan Koshkarbayev unveils in Almaty.

    2017 – The 65-day scientific expedition «In the footsteps of the ancestors» starts.

    2018 – The intern of the Marat Osspanov West Kazakhstan Medical University Gulnaz Adilova wins a scholarship from the World Organization of Family Doctors.

    2022 –Three new regions are built in Kazakhstan. An administrative centre was relocated from Taldykorgan to Konayev city.


    History of Kazakhstan Kazinform's Timeline
