EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:00, 04 May 2023 | GMT +6

    May 4. Today's Birthdays

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 4th of May.

    NAMES

    Ospankhan Aubakirov (1934-1986) is a Kazakh writer, satirist and translator.

    Born in Almaty region is a graduate of the Almaty State Conservatoire. Authored many novels and stories.

    Gennady Zenchenko (1937-2016) is a founder and director of Zenchenko & Co. limited partnership, hero of labour of Kazakhstan.

    Nurlan Urankhayev (1965) is a Governor of Abai region.

    Born in East Kazakhstan is a graduate of the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute, the Kazakh Finance and Economy Institute.

    Has been acting since June 2022.

    Jamilya Serkebayeva (1970) is a violinist, Honored Artist of Kazakhstan, laureate of the Monte-Carlo International Festival, and member of the New York Jazz Association.

    Born in Almaty is a graduate of the Baiseitova Republican College and the Kurmangazy Almaty State Conservatory.

    Aliya Moldabekova (1976) is a Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Almaty city is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University.

    Has been appointed to the post in December 2019.

    Indira Mamasheva (1977) is a deputy chief of staff of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Almaty is a graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State University, and the Gumilyov Eurasian National University.

    Has been acting since 2022.

    Rinat Karimov (1982) is a prosecutor of Kostanay city.

    Born in Kostanay region is a graduate of the Kostanay Social Academy.

    Has been serving since June 2022.


    Tags:
    Birthdays Kazinform's Timeline
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!