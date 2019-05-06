EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:53, 06 May 2019 | GMT +6

    May 6 Kazakhstan weather forecast

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Frontal precipitation is forecast in western regions of Kazakhstan on May 6, Kazhydromet says. Patchy fog, gusting wind, hail, squall, and hail are predicted in some areas. Dust storm will hit southern parts of the country.

    Dust storm, gusting wind up to 15-20mps, sometimes to 25mps are expected in Kyzylorda region.

    Thunderstorm, squall, gusting wind up to 15-20mps and hail are predicted for Atyrau region.

    Thunderstorm, hail and a 15-20mps will hit West Kazakhstan region.

    A 15-20mps wind will strike Zhambyl, Turkestan, Mangistau, Kostanay regions and Aktobe region in the daytime.

    Fog will blanket Mangistau, Zhambyl, Akmola and Almaty regions.

    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!