    07:00, 06 May 2023 | GMT +6

    May 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 6th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 6.

    EVENTS

    1992 – Kazakhstan and Denmark sign the Protocol to establish diplomatic relations.

    1998 – Akmola city is renamed into Astana.

    2003 – The People’s Friendship monument designed by Saken Narynov unveils in the city of Astana.

    2010 – The Book of Memory about the Kazakhstanis who died in WWII in Germany and Austria goes out.

    2010 – The memorial plaque to Rakhimzhan Koshkarbayev - the Soviet officer, WWII veteran, Khalyk Kakharmany title holder, and the first soldier to raise the Soviet Flag over the Reichstag building in Berlin - opens in Almaty city.

    2013 – Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev’s Alpamys opera is staged at the State Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet in Baku, Azerbaijan.

    2015 – The Days of Kazakhstan are held in Turkey’s Manisa Province.

    2017 – The Legal Consultative Council under the Astana International Financial Center is established.

    2019 – The monument to Hero of the Soviet Union Aliya Moldagulova is unveiled in St. Petersburg, Russia.

    2019 – The granite memorial sign to the Kazakhstani soldiers of the 214th rifle division who broke the Leningrad siege is officially opened in the city of Kingisepp, Leningrad region.

    2020 – Brazilian TV-Supren TV channel airs the presentation of Abai’s Book of Words for the first time in Portuguese as part of the 175th anniversary of the Kazakh poet, and thinker.

    Kazinform's Timeline
