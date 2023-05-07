EN
    08:00, 07 May 2023 | GMT +6

    May 7. Today's Birthdays

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 7th of May.

    Eldar Kunayev (1956) – President of the Kunayev International Fund, Honorary Professor of the Kunayev University.

    Kairat Suntayev (1961)– Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan.

    Satybaldy Dauletalin (1962) – Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Kazakhstan

    Karakat Abden (1974) - Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, member of the Finance and Budget Committee

    Zhenis Kassymbek (1975)– Mayor of Astana
