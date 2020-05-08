May 9 – symbol of courage and commitment, Nazarbayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on the 75th Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the Elbasy press service reports.

In his congratulatory message Nursultan Nazarbayev highlighted that May 9 is a symbol of courage, selflessness and heroism. On this day we remember the unfadable act of courage of our fathers and grandfathers, their hardships. Thanks to their deed we live in peace, build strong and independent Kazakhstan, and believe in bright future.

Nursultan Nazarbayev wholeheartedly congratulated all Kazakhstanis on the anniversary of the Victory. The Elbasy wished all good health, peace and longevity.