    14:10, 21 August 2018 | GMT +6

    May all your dreams come true, Kazakh Culture Minister

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Culture and Sport Minister Arystanbek Mukhamediuly has extended  greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, Kazinform correspondent reports. 

    "Dear friends, I wholeheartedly congratulate you on the sacred holiday of Eid al-Adha. It is the celebration of all that determines Islam as the religion of peace and tolerance," the Minister's Facebook account reads.

    "May all your dreams come true on this holy day. Wish you happiness, prosperity and happiness to your families. Happy holiday, my friends," the congratulatory message reads.

    Kazakhstan Religion Culture
