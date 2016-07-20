May to meet Merkel: UK to relinquish scheduled EU presidency

LONDON. KAZINFORM The announcement from No 10 came as Theresa May prepares to meet her German counterpart Angela Merkel for the first time since becoming prime minister.

They will have a working dinner on Wednesday before Mrs May has talks with France's Francois Hollande on Thursday.

Mrs May said maintaining strong trading links in Europe was vital to ensuring the UK "made a success" of Brexit.

Before the trip, Mrs May will face her first Prime Minister's Questions.

She will cross swords with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons for the first time at just after midday in what will be the last PMQs before Parliament breaks up for the summer recess on Thursday.

