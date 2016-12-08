Mayor Baibek opens int'l investment forum in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The 4th international forum AlmatyInvest 2016 organized by the city's administration has kicked off in Almaty this morning, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"I'm glad to greet you at the international forum AlmatyInvest 2016. The forum will focus on the investment opportunities which Almaty offers in terms of public-private partnership, retail, tourism, food processing, goods and services," said mayor of the city Bauyrzhan Baibek opening the forum.

He noted that the forum brought together guests from 63 countries.



Over 500 top-ranking participants, including statesmen, business leaders, heads of investment corporations, financial institutes and international organizations, gathered in Almaty. The forum is an open platform for interaction between the society, business and the state.



It is aimed to stimulate the development of business, offer new investment opportunities to local and international investors and turn Almaty into the economic and business center of the New Silk Road and strategic market for global corporations and retailers in Central Asia.