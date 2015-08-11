Mayor Baibek unveils new Nazarbayev Intellectual School in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan needs more physicists, chemists, mathematicians and biologists to build the new country and its future, believes newly-appointed akim (mayor) of Almaty city Bauyrzhan Baibek.

"Almaty city is the country's leader in terms of education. Competition is pretty high here. I wish you all success. Learn and be fearless... Be patriots of your country and well-educated people," Mr. Baibek told schoolchildren who gathered at the opening ceremony of the new Nazarbayev Intellectual School in Almaty on Tuesday (August 11). He urged the youngsters to learn well in order to build modern Kazakhstan and stressed that the network of Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools offers unprecedented conditions to Kazakhstani schoolchildren. This is the 19th Nazarbayev Intellectual School opened in the country. On September 1 it will open doors for 960 schoolchildren.