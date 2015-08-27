Mayor congratulates FC «Astana» on reaching UEFA Champions League group stage

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Tonight FC "Astana" has reached the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

This morning the players have arrived in the capital, Kazinform refers to the official website of Astana city. Fans of the capital's football club have gathered in the square in front of the city administration's office to welcome the winners. Mayor of the city Adilbek Dzhaksybekov congratulated the athletes. "You showed a decent game. Yesterday, the whole city gathered in the square to support you! You are heroes, not only in Astana, but in the whole Kazakhstan! Head of State attaches great importance to the development of domestic football," said the Mayor of the capital. Recall that "Astana" football club has played against APOEL of Cyprus. The match ended with the score 1:1. However, "Astana has advanced to the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. More than 3,000 fans watched the game on big screens of "Kazmediacenter".