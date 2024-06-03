Mayor Dossayev reported to President on social and economic development of Almaty

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Mayor of Almaty city Yerbolat Dossayev, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

During the meeting, Dossayev made a report on the preliminary outcomes of the social and economic development of Almaty in January-April 2024. So, the key sectors of the city’s economy demonstrated high growth rates, including the volume of services in transport increasing by 17.5%, in construction by 5.7% and communication by 4.4%. Private investments worth 360 billion tenge, a 5.8% rise, were attracted to the city’s economy.

The mayor also briefed the President that the annual inflation slowed down to 9.1% in April. 19.5 thousand jobs have been created since the beginning of the year, leading to the unemployment rate declining to 4.7%.

In February 2024, construction of a backup water supply scheme for the upper part of the city begun, which is set to be completed by July 1 this year. A pure water storage tank ‘Balkhash’ to supply water to Yubileiniy, Kamenskoye plato and other micro-districts was commissioned. Information was presented on the realization of a pool of projects within the establishment of the transport framework of Almaty city.

The Head of State instructed to continue the work to attract investments as part of the diversification of Almaty city’s economy, ensuring price stability and further reduction of inflation. The importance of keeping the situation with water supply of the city was special control was noted.