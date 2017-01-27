Mayor instructs to speed up construction of new cemetery in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Construction of a new municipal cemetery has been discussed at the session of the Astana city administration today.

During the session mayor of Astana city Asset Issekeshev was briefed on the progress in implementation of the construction project of the new municipal cemetery. After hearing out the report, he drew attention of those present to the fact that there is a lack of burial places in the city.



Given the social importance of the issue, the mayor instructed to speed up the construction start.



The new municipal cemetery will be built in between Astrakhan and Kokshetau highways.



It should be noted that the Astana city administration continues with its efforts to make its work more transparent within the framework of the National Plan "100 specific steps". It holds weekly sessions during which it focuses on the most relevant issues.