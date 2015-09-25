Mayor of Almaty held meeting with Turkish Consul General

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Mayor of Almaty city Bauyrzhan Baibek has received Consul General of Turkey in Almaty Rıza Kağan Yılmaz.

During the meeting the head of the city noted the successful development of bilateral economic and trade cooperation stressing that Turkey is holding one of the biggest investors in the development of Almaty city and the country as a whole. Mr. Baibek informed that the share of Almaty in the country's GDP is 20%. The city's businesses provide 30% of all revenue in the state budget. Representatives of small and medium-sized enterprises provide 70% of all tax revenue to the republican budget. In turn, the Consul General expressed her willingness to contribute to the strengthening and development of bilateral relations in economy, tourism and education. Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the city administration office.