EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:58, 09 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Mayor of Astana doesn&#39;t rule out possibility of price increase for products during EXPO-2017

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mayor of Astana Adilbek Dzhaksybekov thinks that the prices for food products may increase in Astana during the EXPO-2017.

    "We have to understand if we are able to ensure provision of food products in Astana when the demand grows multiple times. We will also have to minimize the logistics problems, etc. so the prices remained at the same level. However, if the demand goes up significantly, the prices may follow. It is possible," the Mayor of Astana said at the sitting of the department of state revenue of Astana today.

    According to him, the talks are now held with suppliers and manufacturers from the neighboring regions. "We have to increase our potential in this sphere, because we still have the issues to address in this regard," A. Dzhaksybekov added.

    Tags:
    EXPO 2017 Astana EXPO projects and technologies News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!