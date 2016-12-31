Mayor of Astana shared video showing capital on New Year's Eve

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Asset Issekeshev congratulated residents and guests of Astana on the New Year and shared a video clip showing the city and its decorations on social media, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Dear Astana residents and guests! I congratulate you on the New Year! And wish good health and all the happiness to you, your families and friends. Let the New Year bring happiness and prosperity to every family. May all your wishes come true. I wish new achievements to you", wrote the mayor on his Facebook page.







The footage shot with a quadcopter drone shows festive decoration of Astana at night from a bird's-eye view.