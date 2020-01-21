EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:05, 21 January 2020 | GMT +6

    Mayor of capital reports to President on socio-economic development in 2019

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Mayor of Nur-Sultan Altay Kulginov, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Altay Kulginov reported to the President on the main indicators of the city’s socio-economic development in 2019 and fulfillment of the instructions given by the President.

    The Head of State pointed out the importance of timely and proper fulfillment of the instructions set to ensure employment, support low-income families, solve the housing investors’ problems and modernize the urban infrastructure.




    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!