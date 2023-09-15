Mayor of Karazhal town named in Ulytau region

Aikyn Yeleussizov has been appointed as the akim (mayor) of Karazhal town in Ulytau region, Kazinform cites the akim’s press service.

Born in 1986 in Atasu village in Zhanaarkinsk district Aikyn Yeleussizov in a graduate of the Kazakh Humanitarian and Law University and the Kazakh Railway University.

Between 2007 and 2009 he held several posts at the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In 2009 he joined the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan and worked there through 2014.

Afterwards he served at the Ministry of Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan for two years. Then, he held several posts in the administration of Atyrau region up until recent appointment.