KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - By the order of Nurlai Saduakasov, Governor of Kostanay region, Akhmetbek Akhmetzhanov - Mayor of Kostanay city has been relieved of his duties at his own request, Kazinform refers to the website of the regional administration office.

Deputy Mayor of Kostanay Kairat Sandibekov will temporary perform duties of a head of the city.