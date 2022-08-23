Mayor of Nur-Sultan Kulginov calls to slow down paces of housing construction

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mayor of Nur-Sultan Altay Kulginov calls construction companies to slow down paces of home building in the city.

«The municipal administration is set a task to commission 3mln square meters of housing annually. Over 8mln square meters of housing have been built in the past three years, the Mayor said, which turns out to be a high rate.

«In 2013, we commissioned 1mln700thousand square meters of housing. In 2020, we built 3mln square meters and in 2021 – 3mln20thousand square meters. I am not speaking about other social projects - cultural, sport, production and industrial facilities. All of them need to be provided with utility lines. For this reason, I am calling you to slow down the paces of housing construction, as we need to make everything in time,» the Mayor said at a meeting with local entrepreneurs and answering a question on support of construction companies and mortgages loans for the population.

In his words, the population of the capital city has doubled in the past 10 years, and the number of residents has risen from 650,000 to 1,300,000. At this rate of urbanization, the population of Nur-Sultan may exceed 2mln by 2030.



