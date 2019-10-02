Mayor of Nur-Sultan reports to President on Zhanuya Center's operation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Mayor of the city of Nur-Sultan Altay Kulginov, Akorda reported.

The President was informed on Zhanuya (Family) Center operation which was opened to support socially vulnerable segments of the population. In addition he reported on the plans to build one hippotherapy and two rehabilitation centers.

The Mayor reported on the implementation of the instructions on the construction of affordable housing. He also presented information on the city’s gas supply.

According to Altay Kulginov, 80 km of public paths and more than 100 km of bicycle paths will be constructed for pedestrians within the next 3 years .

The parties have discussed the plans related to the construction of the Abai Alemi center in Nur-Sultan as part of the celebration of 175th anniversary of Abai and the installation of a bronze monument «Ush Arys» in honor of 125th anniversary of Saken Seifullin, Beyimbet Mailin and Ilyas Zhanssugurov.

In conclusion Kazakh President gave a number of specific instructions for the further development of the city.