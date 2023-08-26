Mayor of Pavlodar city dismissed

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Governor of Pavlodar region Assain Baikhanov dismissed Mayor of Pavlodar city Yerzhan Imanzaipov for ineffective prevention of corruption among his subordinates, Kazinform reports.

«Mayor of Pavlodar region Assain Baikhanov met with the activists of Pavlodar. At the meeting he announced his decision to dismiss Mayor of Pavlodar Yerzhan Imanzaipov for improper organization of the work on prevention of corruption among his subordinates, lack of required control over the implementation of city development and landscaping projects, and lack of communication between the Mayor’s Office and city residents,» a statement from the regional administration reads.

The Chief of Staff of the regional administration was tasked to submit a relevant proposal to the President’s Executive Office.

Yerzhan Imanzaipon was appointed the Mayor of Pavlodar at the end of 2022.