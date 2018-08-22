Mayor of Pavlodar named

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Anuar Kumpekeyev has been appointed as the Mayor of Pavlodar, Kazinform correspondent cites press service of the Governor of Pavlodar region.

It was Governor Bulat Bakauov who introduced the new mayor of the regional center. He said that his candidacy was coordinated with the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and members of the Pavlodar City Maslikhat (local representative body).

The Governor of the region entrusted Anuar Kumpekeyev with several high-priority tasks.

"Pavlodar should remain an investment-attractive city," Bulat Bakauov said. "It is also necessary to work on the implementation of the Industrial and Innovative Development Program, to pay attention to the development of small and medium-sized enterprises, to shape an industrial zone of the city. It is necessary to develop and actively use the mechanisms of public-private partnerships.".



According to Bulat Bakauov, the new mayor of Pavlodar needs to continue work on the high-quality urban renovation of Saryarka and Dostyk neighborhoods and to get involved in the process of preparing the city for the heating season.

Anuar Kumpekeyev was born in Pavlodar in 1984. He graduated from the Lomonosov Moscow State University (Russia) with a Bachelor degree in Economics in 2005 and the University of Bradford (the UK) with a Masters degree in Economic Policy in 2007. In 2016, he graduated from the Ualikhanov Kokshetau State University.

He used to work as a Leading and Chief Expert at the Economy and Finance Department of the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan, Director of the Marketing and Commercialization Department, Director of the Strategic Development Department of the National Center for Biotechnology, Director of the Department of Science and Technology Policy and Regulation, Managing Director of Kazakhstan Center for Modernization and the Development of Housing and Utilities. From 2012 to 2015, Mr. Kumpekeyev served as a Deputy Mayor of Stepnogorsk of Akmola region. In May 2015, he was appointed as the Mayor of Stepnogorsk.