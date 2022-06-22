EN
    13:51, 22 June 2022

    Mayor of Petropavlovsk resigns

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Akim (mayor) of the city of Petropavlovsk stepped down Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In the message published on his Facebook account, the ex-mayor of the northernmost city of Kazakhstan thanked the citizens for the support.

    «We have overcome numerous challenges in these three years, such as coronavirus-linked quarantine, lockdown, January unrests, and problems in housing and construction sectors. The whole team of the municipal akimat proved to be professionals. I would also like to thank my colleagues, utility enterprises, business community, deputies, members of the public council, mass media, law-enforcement structures, healthcare, and educational institutions as well as public activists for the joint work,» the message reads.


    Kazakhstan North Kazakhstan region
