    10:47, 07 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Mayor of Semey appointed

    SEMEY. KAZINFORM Nurbol Nursagatov has been appointed Mayor of Semey, Kazinform learned from the press service of Abai region’s administration.

    Previously he was the Governor of Abai region.

    Nurbol Nursagatov was born in the East Kazakhstan region. He is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University and Goncharov Kazakh Automobile and Road Institute.

    In different years, Nurbol Nursagatov worked at the Committee for Construction of the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

    In 2011-2012, he was Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Water Resources of the Agriculture Ministry.

    He also worked as the Chief of the Transport and Roads Department of the East Kazakhstan region, Construction Department of Almaty city, and Environmental Protection Department of Astana city. He was also the Akim (Mayor) of Baikonur and Almaty districts of Astana.


