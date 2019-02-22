Mayor of Seoul awarded with Astana's 20th Anniversary medal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to South Korea Bakyt Dyussenbayev awarded Park Won-Soon, Mayor of Seoul, with "20th Anniversary of Astana" medal for his contribution to strengthening the bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and South Korea, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

During the meeting, Ambassador Dyussenbayev pointed out stable political dialogue the two countries enjoy at the highest level and important events to be market this year, such as the 10'th anniversary of establishment of a strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and South Korea and 15 years of establishing twin-city relations between Astana and Seoul.

Park Won-Soon was also handed over an official invitation to the 2019 Astana Economic Forum from the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan. The Mayor of the Korean capital confirmed his readiness to intensify cooperation between the capitals of the two countries, and expressed interest in visiting Astana.