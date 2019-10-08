Mayor of Turkestan rgn met with Ambassador of Japan

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - Akim of Turkestan region Umirzak Shukeyev has received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Kazakhstan Tatsuhiko Kasai and representatives of Kawasaki and Marubeni companies.

The parties discussed the development of bilateral relations, Kazinform reports referring to the press service of the regional Akimat.

According to the head of the region, Japan is one of the important strategic partners for Kazakhstan. Japan exports a large volume of herbicides to the region.

Umirzak Shukeyev noted that the region and Japan have great prospects for enhancing mutually beneficial production, trade, economic and investment cooperation. He added that the region’s leadership is ready to provide full support for joint projects implementation.

In addition, Mr. Shukeyev spoke about the region’s potential capacity in tourism and agriculture.

Representatives of Kawasaki proposed their technology for the construction project of a 50 MW combined-cycle electric generating plant.

It should be noted that following the results of 8 months of the current year, Japan imported to the Turkestan region goods worth USD513 thousand. Thus, the Land of the Rising Sun exports auto cars and spare parts, herbicides and electrical equipment. To date about 80 oil and gas, metallurgy, finance, mining, automobile wholesale, telecommunications, timber logging and logistics enterprises with the participation of Japanese capital operate in Kazakhstan.