    14:28, 09 November 2017 | GMT +6

    Mayor refutes rumors of Almaty bidding to host 2026 Olympics

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Akim (mayor) of Almaty Bauyrzhan Baibek denied the rumors circulating on the Internet of Almaty bidding to host the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, Kazinform correspondent reports.  

    Speaking at the press conference today, Mr. Baibek said that despite having all the necessary infrastructure after successfully hosting the 2017 Winter Universiade, Almaty did not place a bid to host the 2026 Olympics.

    It should be noted that the host city of the 25th Winter Olympic Games, which are scheduled to be held in early 2026 will be selected at the 134th IOC Session in July 2019 in Milan, Italy.

     

