Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek congratulates Astana citizens on city's 25th anniv

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mayor of Astana Zhenis Kassymbek took to his Instagram account to congratulate the citizens of Astana on Capital Day, Kazinform reports.

«Dear guests and citizens of the capital! Congratulations on the 25th anniversary of our capital! Astana is the city where dreams are built and come true. People from all regions of our country come to our capital. Here people get an education, pursue careers, and start families. Here dreams turn into reality,» wrote Kassymbek on his Instagram account.

Our capital has turned from a small city with a population of 300 thousand people into a large city in a quarter century. The capital's population has increased by more than four times.

«Each of you is behind the formation of the capital. Each citizen contributes to the development of our city,» wrote the mayor of Astana.