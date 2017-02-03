Mayors of 26 major CIS cities to be invited to EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFRM Today, 1st Deputy Chairman of the Board of JSC "NC Astana EXPO-2017" Alisher Pirmetov met with the head of Ufa administration, president of the International Assembly of Capitals and Cities, Irek Yalalov, EXPO's press service reported.

The sides discussed organization tourist traffic at the EXPO. According to Yalalov, many residents of Bashkortostan would like to visit Astana, and not only during the exhibition.

Mr Yalalov also noted that Astana's experience with EXPO-2017 will be helpful for other cities included the ones of the Assembly in learning about preparing for international events. And in this connection, organizers plan to invite mayors of 7 capitals and 19 major cities from 9 CIS countries to the exhibition.