Mayweather, Pacquiao, Tyson want to come to Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The WBC Convention flag has been delivered to the headquarters of the upcoming International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017, Kazinform has learned from the press service of JSC "NC "Astana EXPO-2017".

It means that the 55th jubilee WBC Convention will take place in Astana during the EXPO event from August 31 through September 9. It is expected to be attended by 500 delegates, including current world champions and potential title holders, philanthropists, managers and promoters.



According to President of the Professional Boxing Federation Yerlan Bekkhozhin, Kazakhstanis and guests of the exhibition will get a chance to see the legends of boxing.



"WBC sent us a list of boxers willing to come to Astana, namely Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao, Mike Tyson, Laila Ali and, of course, Gennady Golovkin. Though, he will be busy training for his next fight we will do our best to arrange his visit," Mr. Bekkhozhin noted.



The professional boxing evening with the participation of Kazakhstani and world stars will be held on the sidelines of the WBC Convention. It will take place on the territory of EXPO. The WBC title fight that will be broadcast in over 40 countries will be the highlight of the convention.