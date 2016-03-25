EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:43, 25 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Mayweather ready to face Golovkin, if he beats Ward

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - One of the best boxers of all time Floyd Mayweather Jr. (49-0, 26KOs) who retired last September may return to the ring and even named two possible opponents, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The first one is Kazakhstani middleweight Gennady Golovkin (34-0, 31KOs) who has to beat Andre Ward to win Mayweather attention.
    "Like I said before, I told GGG what he had to do if he wants a fight with me. He's gotta call out Andre Ward, beat Andre Ward, and then I'll fight him. I haven't seen him call out Andre Ward yet," Mayweather told Fighthype.com.
    Another name on Mayweather's radar is WBC welterweight champion Danny Garcia (32-0, 18KOs).
    "If I did think about coming back, there's only one name I'm looking at and that's Danny Garcia. I have to say Danny Garcia because you look at Danny Garcia, he's undefeated and he's a world champion. If I'm going to fight a guy, it's going to be a world champion," Mayweather added.

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!