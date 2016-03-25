Mayweather ready to face Golovkin, if he beats Ward

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - One of the best boxers of all time Floyd Mayweather Jr. (49-0, 26KOs) who retired last September may return to the ring and even named two possible opponents, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The first one is Kazakhstani middleweight Gennady Golovkin (34-0, 31KOs) who has to beat Andre Ward to win Mayweather attention.

"Like I said before, I told GGG what he had to do if he wants a fight with me. He's gotta call out Andre Ward, beat Andre Ward, and then I'll fight him. I haven't seen him call out Andre Ward yet," Mayweather told Fighthype.com.

Another name on Mayweather's radar is WBC welterweight champion Danny Garcia (32-0, 18KOs).

"If I did think about coming back, there's only one name I'm looking at and that's Danny Garcia. I have to say Danny Garcia because you look at Danny Garcia, he's undefeated and he's a world champion. If I'm going to fight a guy, it's going to be a world champion," Mayweather added.