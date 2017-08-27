EN
    11:53, 27 August 2017 | GMT +6

    Mayweather TKOs McGregor in 10th round

    LAS VEGAS. KAIZNFORM Floyd Mayweather has defeated Conor McGregor in a 10th-round TKO victory in their megafight in Las Vegas, Kazinform has learned from foxsports.com.au .

    The fight went much longer than expected as McGregor - on his boxing debut - had the better of the early running.

    But 40-year-old former welterweight boxing champion Mayweather, who came back from a two-year retirement to take on the Irishman, dominating from the fourth round.

    The end came with a tired McGregor doubled over on the ropes as Mayweather landed two hard left hooks, prompting referee Robert Byrd to intervene and declare a technical knockout.



    Read more .

    Sport Boxing
